TransAlta reports $78M Q4 loss compared with $167M loss a year ago
TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $78 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of $167 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The Calgary-based power utility company says the loss amounted to 29 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per share in the last three months of 2020.
Revenue totalled $610 million, up from $544 million.
TransAlta says free cash flow for the quarter was $106 million or 39 cents per share, up from $52 million or 19 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
The company says the increase was helped by higher realized prices in Alberta, the settlement of provisions and lower sustaining capital spending, while partially offset by higher distributions paid to subsidiaries' non-controlling interests.
TransAlta has electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
Live updates: Macron vows 'no weakness' in reply to Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron says France and its European allies did everything to try to head off the attack on Ukraine. He said that they will show 'no weakness' in their response.
How Ukraine's armed forces stack up against Russia
Ukraine's armed forces are heavily outnumbered and outgunned by Russia's, but as Russia begins what may be a large-scale invasion, military experts say they would be capable of mounting significant resistance and inflicting heavy casualties.
Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know
Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides Thursday, an attack that brought explosions before dawn to the country's capital, Kyiv, and other cities.
Trudeau calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'egregious attack'
World leaders have begun to respond as Russia moves military forces into Ukraine early Thursday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the action as an 'egregious attack.'
'I don't know him anymore': Canadians losing family and friends over trucker protests
While trucker convoy demonstrations across several Canadian cities are being cleared out, tensions between family and friends remain. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about differences of opinion that have left family members divided and friendships strained, with some ultimately deciding to cut ties with loved ones as a result.
Employee severance claims over vaccine mandates could become stronger as restrictions lift: lawyer
With more provinces rolling back their pandemic restrictions, including vaccine mandates, the legal case to compensate employees dismissed because of vaccine policies could become stronger, one lawyer says.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
The Queen still has COVID-19 symptoms, postpones audiences: Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta aiming for budget rebound on soaring oil and natural gas prices
It's budget day in Alberta, and Premier Jason Kenney says there will be a massive infusion of money for the health-care system.
-
What to expect in Alberta Budget 2022
Finance Minister Travis Toews’ fiscal blueprint for the province has been made rosier as royalty revenues grow along with the price of oil, resulting in 'a dramatic improvement in Alberta’s finances,' according to Tuesday’s throne speech.
-
Person shot by police during armed robbery call, ASIRT investigating: EPS
A person was shot Wednesday evening by Edmonton police who were responding to an armed robbery in the downtown core.
Vancouver
-
Budget funding for BC Wildfire Service garners mixed reaction from experts
A fire ecologist says new provincial funding to expand the BC Wildfire Service to a year-round endeavour is a welcome step toward preventing disasters, while others in the field say the funds could be better spent elsewhere.
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at sea
A B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope … that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Simply refusing necessary housing': Province considering legislation to help fix capital region's housing crisis
It’s being seen as a shot across the bow of local municipalities. The province says not enough housing is being approved and built to keep up with demand.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port Hardy
A man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario proposes new law that will require employers to tell workers if they're being electronically tracked
The Ontario government is introducing a new law that will force companies to tell their employees if they're being monitored electronically.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community fears for their homeland as Russia attacks
At the Zytynsky Deli in Rosemont, the talk of the town is the unsettling situation happening in Ukraine.
-
Petition calls for Quebec to reconsider funding Dawson College expansion
A petition posted on the website of the Quebec National Assembly is calling on the government to reverse its decision not to allocate $200 million to the expansion of Dawson College.
-
More than half of Quebecers think compensation for oil companies is too high
A little more than half of Quebecers believe that the $100 million compensation planned by the Legault government for oil and gas companies is too high.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police chief gives update on 'Freedom Convoy' policing operation
The Ottawa Police Services Board is holding a special meeting about the ongoing police operation after protesters were removed from downtown.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
Suspicious package investigation closes Tunney's Pasture LRT station
OC Transpo tweeted the station was closed due to "police activity" shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
Crews respond to apartment fire in Waterloo
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire at an apartment building in Waterloo early Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario proposes new law that will require employers to tell workers if they're being electronically tracked
The Ontario government is introducing a new law that will force companies to tell their employees if they're being monitored electronically.
Saskatoon
-
Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario proposes new law that will require employers to tell workers if they're being electronically tracked
The Ontario government is introducing a new law that will force companies to tell their employees if they're being monitored electronically.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
Extreme cold strikes central Canada, Manitoba seeing deaths amid frigid temperatures
As extreme cold weather warnings spread across parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, already deaths are following, with two people having been found out in the cold in Manitoba this week.
-
'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides
With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.