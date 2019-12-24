CALGARY -- Authorities in the town of Taber say a southern Alberta man is facing charges in connection with a number of incidents.

The Taber Police Service say they were called to the scene of the Walmart store in the community just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 20. A caller said something was stolen from their vehicle by an unknown suspect.

The man was seen leaving the area and was caught on security video, but police had no leads about his identity or where he might have gone.

Two days later, officers were called to the scene of a local hotel at about 1 a.m. for an unrelated matter. When they arrived, they found a suspect who matched the description of the previous call.

The suspect fled when they approached but, after a brief foot chase and struggle, he was taken into custody.

A search of the suspect and his hotel room discovered methamphetamines, stolen property, drug trafficking paraphernalia and break-and-enter tools.

A subsequent investigation into his identity found previous warrants for his arrest from Sundre RCMP as well as the fact that he breached the conditions of a charge of conspiracy to commit murder out of Didsbury, Alta. in January 2019.

Austin Cody Jay Graham, 24, of Caroline, Alta., was charged with:

Theft under $5,000

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a police officer

Impersonation with intent to avoid arrest

Possession of break-in instruments

Two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance

Taber police say Graham had no connection to the community and the "transient individual" was only there to victimize residents.