CALGARY — Cochrane residents will have a new way to get around starting Monday with the launch of the COLT transit on demand service.

Short for Cochrane On Demand Local Transit, COLT will allow residents to request a bus at one of 152 stops in the community northwest of Calgary.

Requests can be made mere minutes ahead of a trip or as much as a week in advance through a website, mobile app, or by calling COLT directly at 403-851-5995.

Four, 21-seat buses will be used and the service will be free for the remainder of 2019.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, it will cost $2.50 for a single, one-way ticket while books of 10 tickets will be $20.

Adult monthly passes will be $50, seniors months passes will be $30 and student monthly passes will be $25. Children under age five will ride for free.

The service will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be no service on Sundays.

There will be space for up to two bikes on each bus beginning at the end of January 2020, and reservations can be made when booking.

Pets will not be permitted on COLT but there will be exemptions for service animals.