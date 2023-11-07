Transit safety plan and housing strategy among items for council budget adjustment

Calgary city council will meet Tuesday to discuss service plans and budget adjustments for 2023-2026.

The affordable housing strategy and transit safety plan are among the key items up for debate.

In September, the city approved an updated housing strategy, after more than 500 people and groups shared their feedback on the housing crisis.

The updated plan reduces red tape through a blanket rezoning of residential districts to allow for more types of housing.

This was a crucial point in order for the city to receive federal funding.

According to city administration, the housing strategy will come with a one-time cost of $57.5 million, followed by $27 million in annual costs and $10 million in capital costs per year.

As for transit budget adjustments, city council approved a public transit safety strategy in October amid ongoing concern over crime along CTrain and bus routes.

The strategy is dependant on council's approval of an additional $15 million.

If it is, there will be more police and peace officers, security guards and community outreach teams at high-risk locations along LRT lines.

Other items up for budget approval are expanding Calgary's path and bike network and reducing vehicle noise.