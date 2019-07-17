The family of a German tourist who was shot in the head near Morley in 2018 was scheduled to testify be videoconference at the trial for the accused on Wednesday morning, but will no longer be able to because of an issue with the translator.

Horst Stewin was visiting from Germany when he was shot on the left side of his head while driving with his family on Highway 1A on August 2.

A teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, was arrested on August 24 and is facing five charges including recklessly discharging a firearm with intent to wound, aggravated assault and assault.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Stewin had eight bullet fragments removed from his brain.

Stewin's family was expected to testify in court on Wednesday but the translator said she was ‘unable’ to perform her duties and looked visually distraught.

A transcript of the interviews, which family members did following the shooting, is expected to be entered as exhibits instead.