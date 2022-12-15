Transportation Safety Board determines cause of fire near train in southeast Calgary
A fire near a freight train in Calgary is just one of many incidents that prompted Transport Canada to adopt new safety rules during periods of extreme heat.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) report into the incident on July 17, 2021, determined that flames and embers were being emitted from the exhaust stacks of the lead engine as it travelled slowly on the tracks in southeast Calgary.
The embers landed in the right-of-way, igniting a fire that extended for approximately 724 metres (2,376 feet).
"They were contained between the track and a wire fence on the east side of the track," the TSB report said, adding the engine nor the track were damaged in the incident.
The agency says hot weather played a factor in the fire, where daytime high temperatures had lingered between 25 and 30 C for approximately a week before.
The TSB says the engine has also been left idling for approximately 24 hours prior to the fire, resulting in a build up of carbon deposits in the exhaust system.
"The (locomotive event recorder) data showed that, when the occurrence crew began their shift at 2141 on 16 July 2021, the locomotive had been idling in Sarcee Yard since 2145 the previous day," the TSB report stated.
"In the movements preceding the occurrence, the throttle modulations were frequent, and the throttle positions were held only for short periods, contrary to CN instructions on handling locomotives that have been idling for an extended period. During the occurrence movement, the throttle was placed in position 8 for about three minutes, at which time the flames were noticed."
The TSB says part of the problem also had to do with a lack of compression in two of the engines power assemblies. Since diesel engines require compression to create heat and to ignite fuel, unburned fuel "was being expelled into the exhaust system."
"Once in the exhaust system, the diesel fuel ignited, causing a fire in the locomotive exhaust stack," it said.
"Unburned fuel can result in a buildup of carbon deposits in the exhaust system. It is likely that some of the carbon deposits present at the time of the occurrence ignited, creating embers that were expelled from the locomotive exhaust stack before the flames were noticed by the crew. Embers migrated to the right-of-way, igniting grass fires."
NEW RULES INTRODUCED
As a result of this and similar fires involving a railway right-of-way, Transport Canada approved Railway Extreme Heat and Fire Risk Mitigation Rules on June 15, 2022.
"The new rules stipulate requirements to address track integrity during periods of extreme heat, for inspection of the exhaust system, and for a fire risk mitigation plan for the prevention of fires on railway rights-of-way," the TSB said.
Crews are also instructed to rev the engine for a sufficient amount of time to clear the exhaust stack of carbon deposits in a controlled fashion on locomotives that have been idling for an extended period.
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Churchill portrait theft investigation continues, could take years to close, expert says
The investigation into the theft of the Winston Churchill portrait from the Chateau Laurier in August is ongoing, with an expert believing the heist could take years to solve.
Harry, Meghan say royal press playing a 'dirty game' in final Netflix episodes
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine -- including leaking and planting stories in newspapers -- as a 'dirty game.'
Russian space capsule leak likely caused by micrometeorite
A coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station was likely caused by a micrometeorite strike, a Russian space official said Thursday.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Russia warns 'consequences' if U.S. missiles sent to Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defence missiles to Ukraine, it would be 'another provocative move by the U.S.' that could prompt a response from Moscow.
