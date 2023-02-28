Travel on QEII Highway between Calgary and Red Deer not advised amid snowy conditions

Alberta RCMP are advising motorists to avoid travelling on the QEII Highway between Airdrie and Red Deer due to deteriorating driving conditions.

"RCMP have responded to several collisions along this highway," RCMP said in a Tuesday morning news release. "Travel is not recommended at this time."

The 511 Alberta website is reporting Highway 2 as being partly covered in snow and ice or bare, at times, between Airdrie and Red Deer, but traffic cameras along the way show blowing snow and poor visibility.

No weather alerts have been issued for the Calgary or Red Deer areas but both have snow in the forecast today.