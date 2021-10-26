Tre Roberson could return to the lineup Friday as the Stamps take on the Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks' Dominique Rhymes, left, looks on as Calgary Stampeders' Tre Roberson, catches a pass meant for him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Ottawa Redblacks' Dominique Rhymes, left, looks on as Calgary Stampeders' Tre Roberson, catches a pass meant for him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories