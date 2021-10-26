Tre Roberson could return to the lineup Friday as the Stamps take on the Redblacks

CALGARY -

Tre Roberson hasn't played much football over the last two seasons.

Roberson was in Chicago, trying to earn a roster spot with his hometown Bears.

In 2020, he suffered a foot injury that held him out for the entire season. In 2021, he was waived at the end of training camp.

Roberson had the itch to get back on the field, so he decided to come back to Calgary. Last week, he signed a contract to return to the Calgary Stampeders.

On Tuesday morning, Roberson was on the practice field and said he's good to go if head coach Dave Dickenson calls his number.

"I'm ready," Roberson told the media after practice.

"If coach needs me this week, you know I'll be ready to go," he said.

"Of course, with the conditioning and everything, I'm good to go. You know I am a professional athlete and I haven't stopped training. I train every week, so I'm ready."

SWITCHING NUMBERS

With Calvin McCarty wearing Roberson's old number, 31, Roberson will switch to number six.

Dickenson says he's still not sure if Roberson will play on Friday against the Redblacks.

"He's a good player and he'll play when I can get him out there," he said.

"I do want to make sure that he can succeed. You know he's been away from it for awhile.

"The terminology hasn't really changed. It's more about the big field, the fitness level and getting him back in a position where he can succeed – so certainly he's an option, but we'll wait until Wednesday."

BIG IMPACT

Defensive lineman Derek Wiggan knows what Roberson can give the Stamps if he gets into the lineup.

Wiggan has no doubts he can make a big impact.

"Tre is Tre, I have no worries about Tre," Wiggan said.

"I'm happy he's here, and I'm happy he's back, and you know we're ready to rock 'n roll with him, so that's why Tre is Tre," he said with a laugh.

NO LETTING UP

It's been a tough year for the Redblacks. They have just a pair of wins on the season. Earlier this week, G.M. Marcel Desjardins was fired.

Despite all the turmoil, Wiggan says the Stamps will not be taking the Redblacks game lightly.

"We're under .500, so I don't think we have the right to say we have any trap games. We're an under .500 team, so we've got to win, it's plain and simple."

The Stampedes take on the Redblacks on Friday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.