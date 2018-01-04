A pair of Calgary entrepreneurs who seized on an opportunity to dispose of live Christmas trees are helping a local family during their second year in business.

Todd Luker and Kevin Cowen, also known as Bo and Pierre, started Tree Tossers last year when the city decided that it would not be picking up Christmas trees door to door.

The service costs $17, with a portion of that money going towards the Funke family of Calgary.

Their three-year-old son Jackson has already undergone two liver transplants because of a rare condition that prevented the organ from ridding itself of bile.

The journey has been a difficult one for the Funkes, who have had to spend a lot of time at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

“We’re really truly hoping to pick up thousands of trees, because the more trees we can pick up, the more we can donate to our causes,” said Luker.

Cowen says the cause helps motivate them. “As well, people are coming out and talking to us.”

They are also donating a portion of the revenue from the tree haul to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre.

Tree Tossers are doing pickups until January 30 and you can book an appointment on their website.

A GoFundMe page has also been started to help the Funke family.