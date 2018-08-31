Early evening wind gusts in a northwest neighbourhood did a number on a well-established deciduous tree, uprooting it from the ground and sending it against a nearby building.

A tree in the 3600 block of Brenner Drive N.W. toppled shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday and came to a rest on a building in the Brentwood Heights Apartment Complex.

No injuries were reported and firefighters responded to ensure the building was structurally sound.

A walkway near the tree was cordoned off until the tree can be removed.

Prior to Friday, the tree had dwarfed the three-storey building.