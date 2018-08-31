CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Tree, uprooted by strong wind, lands on apartment building in Brentwood
An area outside of a building in the Brentwood Heights Apartment Complex has been taped off after strong wind uprooted a tree Friday (image courtesy: Marius Panait)
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 9:43PM MDT
Early evening wind gusts in a northwest neighbourhood did a number on a well-established deciduous tree, uprooting it from the ground and sending it against a nearby building.
A tree in the 3600 block of Brenner Drive N.W. toppled shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday and came to a rest on a building in the Brentwood Heights Apartment Complex.
No injuries were reported and firefighters responded to ensure the building was structurally sound.
A walkway near the tree was cordoned off until the tree can be removed.
Prior to Friday, the tree had dwarfed the three-storey building.