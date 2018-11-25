

CTV Calgary Staff





The trial for a 48-year-old man accused of murdering Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman over two years ago will begin in a Calgary courtroom on Monday.

Baillie, 34, was found dead in her Panorama Hills home in the summer of 2016 and the disappearance of her five-year-old daughter Taliyah sparked a province-wide AMBER Alert.

Edward Delton Downey was arrested at a strip mall in northeast Calgary on July 13, 2016 and he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police were called to Baillie’s northwest home after she failed to turn up for work and family members were unable to reach her.

Officers worked around the clock in the city and at a rural property east of Calgary to find the little girl but the exhaustive search came to a devastating end on July 14th when her body were located.

Downey was a family friend who knew Baillie and her daughter and relatives were overcome with emotion when they learned of his arrest.

Police say the two were killed before the AMBER Alert was initiated to find Taliyah.

Downey’s jury trial gets underway in a Calgary courtroom on Monday and is scheduled to last three weeks.

The families of Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman say they will be attending the trial.