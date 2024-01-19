CALGARY
Calgary

    • Trial for man accused of sex assaults on vulnerable Calgary women set to begin

    Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood) Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood)
    Share

    A judge is expected to decide today whether a man accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable women in Calgary will have one trial or seven separate ones.

    Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces numerous charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

    He was denied bail last summer and has been in custody since he was arrested in April 2023.

    The French-language trial was set to begin on Monday, but his lawyer has asked for the case to be split into seven trials.

    Justice Judith Shrier of the Alberta Court of Justice heard the application on Wednesday and said she would deliver her decision this morning.

    A rural property is seen Langdon, Alta., Monday, April 10, 2023. Police investigators who brought in forensic teams and a cadaver dog to search a rural property east of Calgary have charged a man accused of targeting women in the city's sex trade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    The trial, whether it's one encompassing all complaints or the first of seven, is expected to begin immediately following her decision.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News