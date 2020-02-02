The second-degree murder trial of a father who is accused of fatally injuring his four-year-old daughter in a home in southeast Calgary in 2014 is scheduled to begin Monday.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, 43, was charged with second-degree murder in 2015 in connection with the death of Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi.

Olive was found in cardiac distress on Dec. 19, 2014, at a home on Erin Ridge Road S.E. in the community of Erin Woods. After the child was taken by ambulance to hospital, she was pronounced dead.

A police investigation into the young girl’s death found she was hurt in the family's home during an incident that was not play.

Oluwafemi relocated to Keswick, Ont., following his daughter’s death. The father was arrested in Ontario in December 2015 and brought back to Alberta.

The trial in Calgary’s Court of Queen’s Bench is expected to begin Monday morning.

More to come…