The second-degree murder trial of an Ontario man who is accused of fatally injuring his four-year-old daughter in a home in southeast Calgary in 2014 is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Oluwatosin ‘Tosin’ Oluwafemi was charged with second degree murder in 2015 in connection with the December 19, 2014 death of Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi.

Olive was found in cardiac distress at a home on Erin Ridge Road S.E., in the community of Erin Woods, and transported by ambulance to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A police investigation into the young girl’s death determined her injuries were the result of an incident that occurred within the family’s home that did not occur during play.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi had relocated to Keswick, Ontario following his daughter’s death. The father was arrested in Ontario in December 2015 and transported back to Alberta.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.