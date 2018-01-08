The trial for a man accused of killing three people at a Lethbridge townhouse almost three years ago is expected to get underway on Monday.

Austin Vielle is facing second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Kyle Devine, his girlfriend Clarissa English and her brother Dakota English in 2015.

Police were called to do a check on welfare at a home on McGill Boulevard on April 28 at about 2:30 a.m. and found three people dead inside the residence.

Vielle was arrested two weeks later and charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Police say Vielle was known to the victims and had been with them in the hours leading up to their deaths.

Vielle’s trial is expected to start on Monday and will last about eight weeks.

More to come…