The manslaughter trial for a man accused in the 2015 death of his five-year-old grandson got underway in a Calgary courtroom on Monday morning.

Allan Perdomo Lopez, 59, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of Eneas Emilio Perdomo.

The little boy was living with his grandparents in Calgary when he was taken to hospital in medical distress in July of 2015.

He died at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and an autopsy determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Carolina Perdomo, the boy’s grandmother, was also charged with manslaughter but the charge was stayed in February.

The trial for Allan Perdomo is by judge alone and is expected to last four weeks.