Trial starts for teen charged in 2020 hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

The first-degree murder trial began Monday for the 19-year-old man allegedly behind the wheel of an SUV that dragged a Calgary police officer to his death just over one year ago.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was 17-years-old at the time of his arrest and admitted to his role in the killing through a guilty to manslaughter but plead not-guilty to the first degree murder. In response, the crown said it was still seeking a conviction for first degree murder, which is automatic in the death of a police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett stopped a vehicle in the community of Falconridge on Dec. 31, 2020 but the vehicle took off, dragging the 37-year-old officer more than 400 meters before he was thrown into the path of an incoming car. He died about an hour later, despite efforts from two other police officers on scene who attempted to revive him.

In his opening statements, crown prosecutor Michael Eweson said that evidence presented during the trial, including officer body-worn camera footage, would leave no doubt the accused caused the death of Sgt. Harnett, accusing the young man jerking the steering wheel and kicking the door open in an attempt to detach Sgt. Harnett from the vehicle.

“I don’t know why he wanted to flee the traffic stop that ultimately would have ended in a few traffic tickets,” said Eweson.

He also says there is no evidence the officer abused his power or misused his authority during the incident.

“Through his professionalism and due diligence Sgt. Andrew Harnett solved his own death,” he said.

The defence disputes some of the evidence and characterization of the law.

LEAD INVESTIGATOR TESTIFIES

Detective Robert Scott Guterson was the primary investigator in the case and first to be called by the crown to testify in regards to the videos shown in court.

Harnett’s brother broke down and sobbed in court and the accused kept his head down as bodyworn camera footage was played in court from both Sgt. Harnett and his fellow officers as well as surveillance footage from nearby businesses and a transit bus.

In Harnett’s footage, you can hear him yelling for the vehicle to stop before he’s detached from the vehicle, where it ends. In the two fellow officers’ body camera footage you see the vehicle speed away as the officers chase after and hear one say “he’s still attached to it.” At one point in the foot chase, the two officers draw their weapon but one can be heard saying “don’t shoot it.”

Court also heard that there was a third person in the back seat of the vehicle but according to Guterson, despite numerous tips and police interviews, police have not been able to identify that passenger.

In his cross-examination defence lawyer Bob Aloneissi pointed out there was a lot of chaos that followed after the vehicle drove off, including lots of yelling including someone in the vehicle heard saying “go, go, go.”

Guterson agreed and also agreed with Aloneissi’s that because it can’t be seen who's yelling “go” it can be presumed it was one of the passengers in the vehicle.

The crown is expected to call a total of seven witnesses over the trial, including the driver of the passing vehicle that struck Sgt. Harnett as well as the two other officers on scene.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks but the defence is seeking an adjournment after the crown has called all its witnesses, around Wednesday or Thursday.

Last week the passenger of the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.