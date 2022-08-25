Trio sought by police for string of charity box thefts

A string of charity box thefts from Calgary Tim Hortons locations has police in a giving mood — they have charges they'd like to dole out to a trio of suspects.

Police believe the same man and two women are behind three incidents at two Tim Hortons locations.

The Tim Hortons at 1185 49 Ave. N.E. had its charity box stolen twice — once shortly after 2 a.m. on June 18 and again on Aug. 17.

And the Tim Hortons at 6460 Centre St. N.E. had its charity box stolen shortly before 4 p.m. on June 27.

Police say during all three incidents, the suspects entered, hung around until the coast was clear or they could block the view of staff, grabbed the charity box from the front counter and fled.

During the June 27 incident, the suspects were seen leaving in a white Mazda 3 hatchback.

The male suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old, about 90.7 kg (200 lbs) with a medium build and grey hair.

The first female suspect is described as 45 to 50 years old, about 56.7 kg (125 lbs), slim with long brown hair.

The second female suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old, about 56.7 kg (125 lbs), slim with long brown hair.

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call police at contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.