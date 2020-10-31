CALGARY -- The Blood Tribe Police Service says it has found the truck belonging to missing person Jason Many Fingers, 46, along with human remains.

The truck was found around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, after a member of the public spotted it near Spring Glen and called police.

The remains inside were unidentifiable.

An autopsy has been scheduled for early next week in Calgary.

According to the BTPS, Many Fingers had not been seen since Sept. 20.

He was last seen at the Fas Gas in Pincher Creek, fueling his truck.

There has been no activity on his cell phone since then.

Anyone with information about Many Fingers is asked to call the BTPS at 403-737-3800.