A portion of Highway 23 near Picture Butte was closed on Sunday morning after a semi tractor-trailer rolled over into the ditch.

Picture Butte RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 23 near Range Road 104 at about 5:30 a.m.

The truck, hauling a load of lettuce, was northbound when it drove off the edge of the highway and ended up rolling over, the trailer ending up blocking both lanes.

The driver, who had fallen asleep at the wheel, was not injured in the crash.

The route, between Range Road 102 and 104, remains closed as workers are transferring the lettuce to another trailer and the wreckage of the truck is removed.

Road crews are at the scene to help drivers past the incident.