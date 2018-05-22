Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 22X, east of Stoney Trail, on Tuesday morning and police believe it is linked to a domestic conflict at a residence in Copperfield.

Officials say a semi tractor-trailer unit and a pickup truck collided on the highway at about 1:30 a.m.

The driver of a white, pickup truck died at the scene and the driver of the semi was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Police believe that a domestic conflict led up to the fatal crash.

Officers were called to a home in Copperfield at about 1:15 a.m. for reports that a woman was in medical distress.

A woman was found inside the home and it is believed she was a victim of a domestic assault.

Police launched a search for the suspect and soon learned that the suspect vehicle matched the pickup truck that was involved in the head-on crash with the semi.

Investigators believe the pickup was travelling east on Highway 22X when it crossed the centre line into the path of the semi.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated and have since reopened.