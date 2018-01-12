Southbound traffic on the QEII Highway was diverted for several hours on Thursday evening after the driver of a semi tractor-trailer unit crashed into the back of another truck that was parked at the side of the road.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Lacombe at about 4:00 p.m.

Police say a southbound semi hit an unoccupied transport truck that was sitting along the highway while it waited on repairs. Investigators say emergency triangles were in place at the time of the crash.

The 58-year-old man from Red Deer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was diverted around the scene for several hours until the crash was cleared.



Police are investigating and are not releasing the name of the man who was killed.