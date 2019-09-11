The driver of a transport truck was killed after his vehicle left the Trans-Canada Highway and flipped onto its roof near Banff on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the highway near Redearth Creek at about 6:45 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The commercial truck was loaded with hydroelectric poles and was travelling eastbound when it left the roadway and crossed a grass median before rolling.

The 29-year-old driver was the only one in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver's name is not being released.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Banff Detachment at (403) 763-6600.