Truck driver sought in hit-and-run in Three Hills, Alta.

Three Hills RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a person then fled the scene Wednesday evening.

At 8:57 p.m., police were called to Sixth Avenue North near the Prairie College campus in Three Hills.

Officers say the pedestrian was hit while in the crosswalk and the driver left the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect vehicle was described as a black pickup truck which will have damage to the front bumper," RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, may have witnessed the crash or seen the vehicle involved is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.