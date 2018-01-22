A semi-tractor trailer unit caught fire on Deerfoot Trail on Monday morning and traffic was tied up in the area for several hours.

Crews were called to the fire in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, just north of Memorial Drive, at about 5:45 a.m.

Fire crews used suppression foam to contain the blaze to the cab of the truck and police shut down two lanes of the roadway to give crews room to work.

The driver was not injured in the incident and the damaged cab was removed from the shoulder of the roadway at about 6:45 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.