Truck flips on 16th Avenue, traffic impacted near Valley Ridge Blvd. N.W.
A truck ended up on its side in a crash along 16th Avenue N.W. on Monday.
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 8:07AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 9:26AM MDT
Traffic on 16th Avenue N.W. was down to one lane for a couple of hours following a crash Monday morning near the Valley Ridge Blvd. exit.
Police were called about 6:45 a.m. after a Ford F150 flipped onto its side.
The driver, a male, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road was reduced to one lane while emergency crews removed the truck.