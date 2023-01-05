Truck rescued after sliding off pathway in Edworthy Park

Icy conditions caused a crash Thursday, but it didn't take place on a road.

A truck slid off the pathway in Edworthy Park and got stuck.

It happened just after 11 a.m.Thursday morning. The fire department was called to the rescue on the south side of the river, an area that sees an ice dam form pretty much every year.

CP Rail had to shut down train traffic, but only for a short time.

No one was injured.