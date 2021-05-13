CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after a truck slammed into a building in the Beltline just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a driver sped off after spotting a group of officers from the mountain bike unit around 28th Avenue and 21st Street S.W.

Minutes later, the driver of the white Ford F-150 lost control, crashing into the former Pint Public House location on the northeast corner of 17th Avenue and 14th Street S.W.

The driver and a passenger then got out and fled on foot. Police are now searching for both people.

No injuries were reported. No other details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.