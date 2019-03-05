A man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after attempting to stop the theft of his truck on Monday morning.

According to RCMP, a male suspect entered a Chevrolet Silverado that had been parked outside of a home in Bowden shortly after 7:00 a.m. on March 4. A witness report indicated the suspect had arrived at the scene with an accomplice in a dark coloured pickup truck with a snowmobile in the box.

The rightful owner of the Silverado exited the home, attempted to intervene, but was struck by his truck and driven over. The man, age not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to Red Deer Regional Hospital in serious condition but his injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

RCMP have recovered the suspect truck and the stolen Chevrolet Silverado but the suspects have not been located.

The Town of Bowden is situated along the QEII at a location approximately 45 kilometres south of Red Deer city limits.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the hit-and-run suspect or his accomplice is asked to contact the Olds RCMP detachment at 403-556-3324 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.