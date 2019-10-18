CALGARY — Justin Trudeau will make a stop in Calgary on the final weekend of the federal campaign, CTV Calgary has confirmed.

The Liberal Leader is scheduled to appear at a rally at the Magnolia Banquet Hall at 11:00 p.m. Saturday in the northeast riding of Calgary Skyview.

Candidates running in Calgary Skyview include:

The latest polling shows the Liberals and Conservatives are currently running neck-and-neck nationally, with the Conservatives at 31.6 per cent support and the Liberals at 31.5 per cent.

The NDP have 19 per cent support, followed by the Greens at 9.5 per cent, the Bloq at 6.2 per cent and the People's Party of Canada at 1.8 per cent.

Canadians go to the polls in the federal election Oct. 21 and polls in Calgary will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.