CALGARY -- A slip of the tongue by U.S. President Donald Trump this week led to a swell in sales for a Calgary sock company, who used the unexpected publicity into to do some extra good for Canadians in need.

On Nov. 26 Trump was making a speech at a rally in Boca Raton, Florida. His attempt to say “the U.S. “set another stock market record,” accidentally came out as “we just set another sock rocket.”

Social media jumped on the gaffe and #sockrocket began trending on Twitter.

Sock Rocket is an actual business based in Calgary that has designed and sold funky-printed socks for the last three years. For every pair purchased, the company donates socks to charities that collect clothing for people in need.

“Everyone was asking all over Twitter, what is sock rocket? So it was a great opportunity for us to jump in and say it’s actually a real thing and it’s cool at the same time,” said Sock Rocket owner Tommy Zizan.

We’ve been getting a lot of questions like this, and we don’t blame you for asking. #SockRocket is a Canadian social enterprise. We design and sell awesome socks, and we donate three pairs for every pair we sell. We are not affiliated with #theDonald. https://t.co/BCo2TFi9lq — Sock Rocket (@TheSockRocket) November 27, 2019

Zizan runs the company along with his wife Joanna and brother Joey. When they learned the company was trending online Tuesday Zizan decided to seize the brand’s newfound popularity and promote the family enterprise.

“We figured we were preaching social enterprise to the masses, we wanted to be able to do more so we said, ‘we’re saving money in certain areas, let’s put that money towards doing more good.’” Zizan said.

“So we went to three for one, so three for one donations for every pair of socks we sell.”

The presidential mistake resulted in a spike in sales. Zizian said the company usually sells about a half dozen pairs of socks a day but in the last 48 hours, sales jumped to about 100.

“It’s the highest level of marketing and advertising you could almost ever think of,” said Joey Zizian.

The brothers took advantage of the opportunity and sent a few good-humored tweets, including one that tagged Trump’s official Twitter account.

‘If you’re going to drag our good name through the dirt like this, the least you could do is buy some damn socks,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Zizan did not receive a response from the presidential account.

Since Sock Rocket launched in 2016 it’s been able to donate upwards of 25,000 pairs of socks to those in need. Learn more on their website.