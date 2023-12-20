Try 3 of the world's rarest wines in Lake Louise this month

An Alberta hotel is offering visitors the chance to sip on three of the world's rarest wines this holiday season.

The Post Hotel & Spa in Lake Louise will have the wine available for purchase, by the glass, from Dec. 22 to 31.

The rare vintages being offered are:

Montrachet, Baron Thénard 2019, for $400 per 4oz glass;

Château Pétrus, Pomerol, 1999, for $1,750 per 4oz glass; and

Château d’Yquem, 1er Cru Supérieur, Sauternes, 1999 for $250 per 3oz glass.

The Post Hotel's wine director, Julian Simard-Gillis, says there will be more opportunities to taste rare vintages by the glass in 2024.

He says the hotel's wine cellar has more than 20,000 bottles of wine comprising more than 3,600 labels.

"Many bottles are ageing and are not yet listed, including many younger bordeaux, burgundy and barolo from more recent vintages," said a Wednesday news release.

"More than 95 per cent of the wines were acquired at release and have been stored in the cellar since."

For reservations or for more information you can call The Post Hotel at 403-522-3989.