TSB Canada to release final report into train derailment in B.C. that left 3 dead

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. An investigation report into the fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. An investigation report into the fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario is raising speed limits, but are higher speed limits safer?

Ontario announced on Tuesday that the province would be permanently setting speed limits on some divided highways at 110km/h, following similar moves made by other provinces. Advocates of higher speed limits say having a highway speed limit that is too low could make the roads more dangerous.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina