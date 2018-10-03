An investigation into the death of the pilot of an ultra-light helicopter this summer has determined the aircraft had struck a power line moments before the fatal crash.

On the afternoon of July 15, 2018, emergency crews responded to the banks of the Highwood River near the Davisburg Bridge on Highway 552 after fishermen reported a helicopter crash.

The Transportation Safety Board confirms the pilot was the lone occupant of the privately owned, amateur-built Mosquito XE helicopter that had been flying in the vicinity of the Indus/Winters Aire Park Airport. The helicopter came into contact with a power line approximately 22 metres (75 feet) above the ground. The collision sent the helicopter into the river bank and the impact destroyed the aircraft and fatally injured the pilot.

The identity of the deceased pilot has not been released.