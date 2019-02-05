The Transportation Safety Board of Canada held a news conference on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into a train derailment near Field, British Columbia that killed three crew members on Monday.

The CP Rail freight train was headed westbound on Monday when it derailed between the Upper and Lower Spiral Tunnels just east of Field at about 1:00 a.m.

The three crew members who were killed were all from Calgary and have been identified as conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer.

TSB officials said on Monday that between 40 and 60 cars jumped the tracks and plunged more than 60 metres from a bridge.

The locomotive came to rest in the Kicking Horse River and CP says it is working with Parks Canada to ensure that the environment was not negatively affected.

CP released a statement on Monday afternoon from its president and CEO, Keith Creel, who said ‘Our entire railroad family mourns this tragic loss’ and that it is a ‘tragedy that will have a long-lasting impact on our family of railroaders.’

TSB investigators say the freight train was parked and began to move on its own.

Support for the three crew members is growing and a GoFundMe page has been established to help their families, with a goal of $60,000.