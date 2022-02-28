Tsuut'ina Costco hires local police to alleviate gas station traffic snarls

Members of the Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service have begun directing traffic near the Tsuut'ina Costco gas bar as financial relief at the pumps is drawing crowds to the warehouse store on Calgary's western edge.

Tsuut'ina police officials confirm Costco is paying to have officers, working outside their regular shifts, assist with traffic flow along Buffalo Run Close as part of a standing order for peak times on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Officers have been deployed to the area for the last three weekends and have begun directing traffic toward the gas station, as well as permitting vehicles in and out of the store's parking lot.

On Monday, the gas station was offering regular gas for 133.9 cents per litre, roughly 13 cents cheaper than the average price in Calgary, according to GasBuddy.

Insp. Quinn Jacques tells CTV News that there has been a spike in collisions, red light infractions, yellow light infractions and road rage incidents at the intersection of Buffalo Run Boulevard and Buffalo Run Close. The intersection, with its dual turn lanes, is the lone entrance to the Costco gas bar and store for those coming from the north.

In recent weeks, Costco has altered access to the gas pumps by directing traffic southward toward the store and past the original entrance. Vehicles then loop northbound down an aisle of the parking lot that has transitioned into a makeshift access point to the gas station.

Jacques says the store's new temporary access route to the gas pumps did make an initial difference, but rising gas prices in the city have drawn more traffic to the Tsuut'ina Nation and traffic tie-ups have returned during the busiest times of the day.

Local Costco store management directed CTV News' requests for comment to the company's national headquarters in Ottawa, but officials there elected not to comment on the gas pump traffic situation.

According to Jacques, Costco has been "a fantastic corporate partner" and says Tsuut'ina Police has been working closely with the company and Taza — the developer of Taza Exchange that is home to the store — on developing traffic mitigation strategies for the area.

The traffic issues arose while Costco was the lone major tenant of Taza Exchange. Construction continues in the area on some of the buildings that will house 60 future retail tenants, with the next wave of stores expected to open in the fall.

The Costco store opened to the public in August 2020 and was the first Costco situated on a First Nations development.