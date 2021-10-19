Tsuut'ina Nation disputes claims by protester of south west ring road

Seth Cardinal Dodginghorse, who once before interrupted a media availability for the opening of a section of Calgary's ring road, was at Saturday's event as well, attempting to have his displeasure with the project heard. Seth Cardinal Dodginghorse, who once before interrupted a media availability for the opening of a section of Calgary's ring road, was at Saturday's event as well, attempting to have his displeasure with the project heard.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon