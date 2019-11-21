CALGARY – Roy Whitney will be returning to the role as chief of the Tsuut'ina Nation, a position he previously held for decades, after a three year hiatus.

The unofficial results from Wednesday's election, released early Thursday morning, have Whitney victorious over incumbent Lee Crowchild. The margin of victory has not been confirmed.

Crowchild was Tsuut'ina chief for three years after defeating Whitney in the 2016 election.

Whitney served as chief of the Tsuut'ina Nation from 1984 – 2001 and from 2012 – 2016 and was instrumental in the ring road negotiations with the province.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.