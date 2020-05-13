CALGARY -- Hundreds of masks were formally received by the Tsuut'ina Nation Wednesday as part of a joint undertaking with Enbridge to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The 300 masks were created and designed by local seamstresses and feature traditional Indigenous artwork. Enbridge compensated the seamstresses for their work and covered the bill for the materials required in the manufacturing process.

"These masks will go toward our elders and those shut in through home care, or through other physical challenges," explained Chief Roy Whitney. "Those people (who do) not have some safety measures to protect themselves."

"We’ve been working with over 160 communities across North America during the pandemic," said Kim Brenneis, Enbridge's director of communities and Indigenous engagement. "This project was the idea of some of my colleagues as well as some individuals who came forward here in Tsuut'ina."

Brenneis also touched on the importance of creativity to meet challenges in different communities.

"It may seem small, but it’s an important initiative. We’re always open to new ideas and working with communities to help meet their needs."

Tsuut'ina officials plan to distribute the masks to at-risk members of the community over the next few days.