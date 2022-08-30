Tsuut'ina police arrest 'armed-and-dangerous' suspect

A 35-year-old Brocket, Alta. man, who was considered armed-and-dangerous, has been arrested by members of the Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service.

Police officials confirm Billy Crowshoe was apprehended Sunday with assistance from the Calgary Police Service and RCMP Police Dog Services.

Crowshoe was wanted on several warrants including pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon while prohibited.

As part of the investigation, officers recovered a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Crowshoe is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Tuesday.