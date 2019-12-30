Tsuut'ina police look to return 33 comic books to rightful collector
Anyone wanting to claim the comics but be able to identify what is notable and missing from this photo, police said.
CALGARY -- The Tsuut'ina police are looking to send Thor and Captain America back to their rightful owner after officers seized what they believed to be a stolen comic book collection nearly a year ago.
The collection includes 33 Marvel comics all preserved in cellophane sleeves. Police say they were found in a grey shoulder bag with a Y logo that had a green lining.
"To claim this collection, correctly identify what is notable and missing from this photo," said Tsuut'ina police in a post on social media.
There is no word on which supervillain is behind the caper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tsuut'ina police at 403-251-9660.