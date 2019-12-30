CALGARY -- The Tsuut'ina police are looking to send Thor and Captain America back to their rightful owner after officers seized what they believed to be a stolen comic book collection nearly a year ago.

The collection includes 33 Marvel comics all preserved in cellophane sleeves. Police say they were found in a grey shoulder bag with a Y logo that had a green lining.

"To claim this collection, correctly identify what is notable and missing from this photo," said Tsuut'ina police in a post on social media.

There is no word on which supervillain is behind the caper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tsuut'ina police at 403-251-9660.