Tsuut'ina police search for missing woman last seen at Calgary city hall before Christmas

Undated image of Loretta Heavenfire. The missing 53-year-old Tsuut'na Nation member was last seen Dec. 23, 2022 at Calgary city hall. (Tsuut'ina police) Undated image of Loretta Heavenfire. The missing 53-year-old Tsuut'na Nation member was last seen Dec. 23, 2022 at Calgary city hall. (Tsuut'ina police)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina