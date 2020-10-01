CALGARY -- A section of the southwest leg of Calgary's ring road is expected to welcome traffic beginning Thursday.

Premier Jason Kenney and Transportation Minister Ric McIver are scheduled to participate in a ceremony at noon where the section of Tsuut'ina Trail south of Glenmore Trail and north of Fish Creek Boulevard will officially open.

With the opening of Tsuut'ina Trail, the only sections of the ring road that remain under construction are between Fish Creek Boulevard and Highway 22X and the west leg between Glenmore Trail/Highway 8 to the Trans-Canada Highway.

As of June, the province said the entire ring road is scheduled to be complete by 2024, with the remaining section of the southwest leg set to open by the end of this year.