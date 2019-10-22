CALGARY -- A two vehicle incident that took place Tuesday evening has sent two people to hospital.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., on northbound Barlow Trail at 72nd Avenue SE, when an 'intersection accident' occurred, according to Calgary police. The vehicles, a car and an SUV, collided driving in different directions.

Two people were transported to Foothills Hospital. There's no word yet on their condition.

The person in the SUV was extricated.

Police are investigating whether speeding, right of way or alcohol may have been involved.

The traffic unit is at the scene assisting. According to a tweet posted by YYC Transportation, the accident has blocked off the right lane.

This is a developing story.