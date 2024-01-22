CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tuesday's daytime high will be 14 C warmer than Monday's

    Calgary’s weather this January has been anything but consistent.

    The month started with daytime highs above freezing and overnight lows, at times, closer to an average daytime high temperature of -3 C.

    By the middle of the month daytime highs were as much as 28 degrees below seasonal and wind chill values were making it feel close to -50.

    A significant warmup will begin Monday, with the temperature peaking around midnight before climbing to Tuesday’s daytime high, which will be about 14 degrees warmer than Monday’s.

    For the rest of the week, warmer conditions will prevail and daytime highs are expected to remain above freezing until at least the end of the month.  

    The downside to this warmup and especially after that significant cold snap, is that certain infrastructure – like water mains - will continue to struggle with the rapid changes in temperature and pressure.

    Recent snow and fresh snow meant road conditions were still compromised throughout Calgary and surrounding communities early Monday, and visibility was limited in those same areas.

    As of 8 a.m. Calgary was measuring two kilometres of visibility at the airport while other communities, including Lethbridge were reporting  mist.

    After Monday, Calgary can expect stable and mostly sunny conditions, which will aid in melting some of the snow pack on the ground.

    As of Jan. 21 Environment and Climate Change Canada data showed Calgary has recorded 25.4 centimetres of snow (or 25.8 millimetres of water equivalent precipitation ) so far this month. January and February are typically the driest months with January averaging 15.3 centimetres of snow.

