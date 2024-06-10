CALGARY
    Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week

    It was a nice Monday in Calgary.

    We had a few showers but lots of sunshine and the daytime high was in the low 20s.

    Tuesday will be hotter – into the mid-20s.

    In fact, it will likely be the hottest day of the week.

    Mainly sunny, with gusts out of the southwest at 40 km/h in the afternoon, and the chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms.

    Our temperatures will take a bit of a dive again on Wednesday.

    We will climb back up to the 20s on Thursday and Friday.

    At this point, it looks like another cooler and windy weekend is in store.

    I will keep my eye on it and keep you posted throughout the week.

