Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week

It was a nice Monday in Calgary.

We had a few showers but lots of sunshine and the daytime high was in the low 20s.

Tuesday will be hotter – into the mid-20s.

In fact, it will likely be the hottest day of the week.

Mainly sunny, with gusts out of the southwest at 40 km/h in the afternoon, and the chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Our temperatures will take a bit of a dive again on Wednesday.

We will climb back up to the 20s on Thursday and Friday.

At this point, it looks like another cooler and windy weekend is in store.

I will keep my eye on it and keep you posted throughout the week.