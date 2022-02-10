Turner Valley and Black Diamond close to amalgamating

It's a merger that's been discussed by respective town councils for years and bantered about in cafes and barber shops just as long. But the two towns south of Calgary are one step closer to amalgamating.

On Wednesday, councillors from both towns met in a joint friendship agreement committee meeting at the request of Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.

The old councils spent about two years drafting a 450 page guideline for the merger and McIver wants to be sure the new council members are on the same page as the previous ones. The virtual meeting lasted four hours.

"We need to make sure that we're listening to everybody and when people come with concerns, however radical, it's important that they're addressed," said Brendan Kelly, Black Diamond's mayor. "Because those fears are real to some people and just because some people perceive something a certain way, doesn't mean that's how somebody else sees it and I think it's important that we're compassionate and that we're understanding and that we look at all the views that are available to us."

Those for amalgamation say there are many cost savings that will amount to more than a million dollars by getting rid of any duplicate services including one council rather than two.

Those against are worried about a number of issues including possible tax increases and a loss of identity.

Turner Valley mayor Barry Crane understands new council members have questions but he hoped they would trust the decisions made by their predecessors.

"You have to trust that the experience that led you to this point, this historic point is on par," said Crane. "If (Minister McIver) says this is the right way to go and he's ready to move, you should probably take that for what it's worth, which is this is a good move for everybody."

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Former Turner Valley councillor Jamie Wilkie has started a social media campaign in support of amalgamation.

"Beyond the online (campaign), I'm trying to get folks just to have conversations with neighbors," said Wilkie. "And make sure that people know that this is going on and that if you want to have your voice heard, you've got to do it before next Wednesday (February 16th)."

That's when councillors will meet in the respective chambers and vote on amalgamation. There are seven votes in each town and Crane is confident that Turner Valley will vote seven to zero in favour of the move but he isn't sure about what will happen with his neighbours.

"A tight four to three in support," he said. "It's going to be tight, it's going to be debated, it's going to be very tense but I think that the long term vision and where we want to be in the future has to outweigh going backwards."

"Change can be a scary word," said Kelly. "It's not always well received and so taking the time to get that proper information out is critical to make sure that people feel comfortable and that they can trust us to make the right decisions for them."

Kelly says Black Diamond and Turner Valley would be the first two towns to voluntarily go through the amalgamation process in Alberta's history.

Residents have voted 74 per cent in favour of renaming the town Diamond Valley and if councillors support the move, the two could be amalgamated at the start of the new year.