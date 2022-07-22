Turner Valley RCMP investigating theft of 3 brass plaques

Turner Valley RCMP are investigating after three plaques were stolen from a Little Chicago-Royalties monument on the Longview Rodeo Grounds off Highway 22 in Foothills County.

Police believe the plaques were stolen between July 7 and 15. The brass plaques were torn off the stone monument, damaging it quite a bit, RCMP said.

The monument is significant to the community and the plaques featured commemorative names, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.