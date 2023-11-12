Twain dedicates song to road crew after most of them make it to Saddledome show following bus rollover

Shania Twain sang the praises of the prairies Saturday night at the Saddledome.

The country superstar was in town for a show at the Saddledome with most of her road crew intact, despite a bus crash in Saskatchewan earlier this week that injured 13 of them.

The incident occurred as the road crew were travelling from Winnipeg to Saskatoon, on icy highway that resulted in a rollover.

Despite the scary situation, Twain reported from the stage at the Saddledome that most of her road crew was back on tour.

"(I'm) as good as can be expected," she said, "and everyone else that was on that bus, most of them anyways, are putting on this show for you here tonight."

Twain said that the scary experience revealed a whole lot of humanity to her.

"There were also buses in front of them that turned around and went back to pull them out of the wreckage," she said, "and I can't even tell you what it means to me that they all stuck together and did that. It's really beautiful."

She also was touched by the response of the Indianhead community.

"All of us will remember this part of the country with really wonderful and warm memories, even though it was not anything we would want to happen – but everyone was treated so lovely in Indianhead," she said.

"And the Regina hospital is taking really good care of our two close friends there."

"I just wanted to bring that up to have you help me celebrate everybody on this crew that is here putting on this show, to lift them up and lift up their spirits."

Twain is in Edmonton to play Rogers Place Sunday night followed by a Tuesday night show in Vancouver.