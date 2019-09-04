The Calgary Police made two additional arrests Wednesday in conjunction with the 2008 murder of Allan Teather.

New evidence linked the two men from Calgary to the murder. The police are witholding details about the suspects' involvement until formal charges are laid.

Previously, on August 15, 34-year-old Brian Cheng of Calgary was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder.

On August 29, the Vancouver Police arrested a man believed to have been involved in the 2008 murder, but after questioning, he was released.

Teather was shot and killed in 2008, in a condo parkade in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting Crimestoppers at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.